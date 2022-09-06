In pics - Typhoon Hinnamnor ravaged parts of South Korea, three killed

According to official data, around 66,000 homes were left without electricity while thousands had to evacuate due to the Typhoon Hinnamnor.
Powerful winds
The typhoon made landfall early on Tuesday and due to heavy rain and powerful winds, a lot of roads and houses were left severely damaged. The Korea Meteorological Administration put the speed of the winds at around over 90 mph.
Three dead
Three people died due to the typhoon while ten people were unaccounted for. One of the victims was from Pohang while another one was identified to be from the city of Gyeongju.
President's message
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol urged residents not to lower their guard, even as the most critical threat appeared to have passed. Timely evacuation had prevented a more serious situation, he said. (Text: The Washington Post)
North Korea
The typhoon also affected parts of North Korea as the country received around 4 inches of rain in the past few days, according to the Korean Central News Agency.