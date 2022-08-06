In pics - Top 5 Indian-origin fighters making it big in Mixed Martial Arts

Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 12:44 AM(IST)

The world of Mixed Martial Arts has seen a number of Indian fighters leaving their mark on the sport in the recent times. A look at the Top 5 fighters in UFC and other major tournaments -

Bharat Kandare

Bharat Kandare was the first Indian MMA fighter to feature in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). He made his name in the Super Fight League and eventually made her debut in 2017. Although he faced a minor suspension, he went on to set up the Bharat Kandare Mixed Martial Arts Academy.

(Photograph:Twitter)