In pics - Top 5 Indian-origin fighters making it big in Mixed Martial Arts

Bharat Kandare was the first Indian MMA fighter to feature in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). He made his name in the Super Fight League and eventually made her debut in 2017. Although he faced a minor suspension, he went on to set up the Bharat Kandare Mixed Martial Arts Academy.
Arjan Singh Bhullar
The Indian-origin wrestler won the Commonwealth games gold medal in 2010 and 2012 for Canada before turning to MMA and making his debut against Luis Enrigue Barbosa de Oliveira in UFC 215. Later, he became the first Indian-origin fighter to win a world title in a top-level MMA promotion at the Singapore-based One Championship.
RItu Phogat
Belonging from the famous Phogat family, Rity won the gold medal at the 2016 Commonwealth Wrestling Championship in Singapore in the 48 kg category. In his MMA career, she has impressed everyone with her fighting prowess and has won seven out of nine matches.
Mohammed Farhad
Farhad takes part in Brave Combat Federation and currently, he enjoys a win record of 8-2. He made his name initially in Super Fight League.
Gurdarshan Mangat
Gurdarshan (Gary) Singh Mangat, who hails from Canada, became the first MMA fighter of Indian origin to compete for a championship title in an international MMA event.