IN PICS | Top 5 airlines in the world according to Skytrax ratings

Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 03:07 PM(IST)

A look at the top five airlines in the world, according to the latest rankings by Skytrax.

Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways has been voted the World’s Best Airline in Skytrax’s Passenger Choice rankings.

Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines was ranked second when it comes to Safety, Product, Profitability, Fleet age, Environmental performance and Passenger comments from two different sources.

Emirates airline

Emirates airlines, one of the world's major luxury airlines, was ranked third according to Skytrax.

All Nippon Airways

All Nippon Airways - a major airline in Japan - is ranked fourth in the list.

Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways is ranked fifth out of more than 350 airlines included in the survey results.

