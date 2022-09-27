IN PICS | Top 5 airlines in the world according to Skytrax ratings

A look at the top five airlines in the world, according to the latest rankings by Skytrax.
Qatar Airways has been voted the World’s Best Airline in Skytrax’s Passenger Choice rankings.
(Photograph:AFP)
Singapore Airlines was ranked second when it comes to Safety, Product, Profitability, Fleet age, Environmental performance and Passenger comments from two different sources.
Emirates airlines, one of the world's major luxury airlines, was ranked third according to Skytrax.
All Nippon Airways - a major airline in Japan - is ranked fourth in the list.
Qantas Airways is ranked fifth out of more than 350 airlines included in the survey results.