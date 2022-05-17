In pics: Timeline of siege of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol

Updated: May 17, 2022, 03:04 PM(IST)

By May 6th, the Ukrainian military presence in the city had been reduced to the Azovstal steel factory, a modest steel production complex.

It’s been about three months since Moscow’s ‘special military operation’ started in Ukraine and the port city of Mariupol has been surrounded by Russian forces ever since. The city, which once housed nearly 400,000 people, was virtually destroyed in months of intense street fighting as Russian and Ukrainian troops fought block by block for the strategically important port city.

‘City within a city’

The Azovstal complex, which nearly covers 11 square kilometres (4.2 square miles), is a large maze of rail lines, coal furnaces, industrial chimneys and tunnels thought to be ideal for guerrilla warfare.

It’s one of Europe’s largest steel factories.

Eduard Basurin, a leader for pro-Russian separatists In Donetsk region, said earlier in Apri that the plant is a city within a city. He said, “There are several underground levels that date back to Soviet times which you can't bombard from above. You have to go underground to clean them out, and that will take time."

The Russian president later said that an assault would be “impractical.”



(Photograph:AFP)