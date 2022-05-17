In pics: Timeline of siege of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol

It’s been about three months since Moscow’s ‘special military operation’ started in Ukraine and the port city of Mariupol has been surrounded by Russian forces ever since. The city, which once housed nearly 400,000 people, was virtually destroyed in months of intense street fighting as Russian and Ukrainian troops fought block by block for the strategically important port city.
By May 6th, the Ukrainian military presence in the city had been reduced to the Azovstal steel factory, a modest steel production complex.
Scroll to read more: