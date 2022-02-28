In Pics | Thousands enjoy a street party to make up for the missing Rio carnival parades

Thousands of people gathered for an unofficial street party known as a Bloco in Rio de Janeiro’s city centre on February 27, 2022.
The even took place even after carnival street parties in public places have been banned. The world famous Rio Carnival was postponed to April 2022 due to the ongoing pandemic.
(Photograph:AFP)
City hall banned blocos
Rio de Janeiro's city hall banned all blocos. Therefore, the revellers launched their own unofficial carnival party.
In the images, large crowd of people can be seen as they dance on the streets.
(Photograph:AFP)
Imperatriz Leopoldinense Samba school
A member of the Imperatriz Leopoldinense Samba school can be seen during the "Opening of Carnival 2022" event. The event is a preview of parades by Samba cchools which will feature in the world famous Rio carnival.
(Photograph:AFP)
Number of people decrease
Musicians were seen playing their instruments. As per local media reports, Grégoire Putteman, a party organiser and DJ complained about having to cut his Domply party at 1,500 people. This was done to check attendees’ vaccination status. Earlier, he could bring in as many as 3,000 revelers.
(Photograph:AFP)
'It’s sad to see'
Dani Souto, another DJ, said that he expected between 6,000 to 10,000 people at his party. He further added that he regretted the absence of street action for which Rio is famous worldwide.
“It’s sad to see,” he said. “Rio de Janeiro is a city that is really dependent on the carnival, and the carnival is really dependent on Rio de Janeiro.”