In Pics | Thousands enjoy a street party to make up for the missing Rio carnival parades

Thousands of people gathered for an unofficial street party known as a Bloco in Rio de Janeiro’s city centre. Scroll below for images

Thousands of people gathered for an unofficial street party known as a Bloco in Rio de Janeiro’s city centre on February 27, 2022.

The even took place even after carnival street parties in public places have been banned. The world famous Rio Carnival was postponed to April 2022 due to the ongoing pandemic.

(Photograph:AFP)