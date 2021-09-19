In Pics | These are the world's safest cities in 2021
Safety has long been a major concern for travellers when it comes to deciding a destination to visit. The Economist Intelligence Unit's Safe Cities Index has come up with its list of the top safe cities in the world. Here are the top 10.
Copenhagen has been named the world's safest city for the first time, scoring 82.4 points out of 100 in the annual report.
Denmark's capital jumped from joint eighth place in 2019 to the top of the list. The reasons include the introduction of an environmental security section, which the city scored particularly well in, along with personal security.
Toronto
At the second position, comes Toronto with a score of 82.2.
The Economist Intelligence Unit's Safe Cities Index (SCI) ranks 60 international destinations on digital security, health security, infrastructure, personal security, as well as environmental security.
Singapore
Singapore scored 80.7 this year. Asian cities like Tokyo, Singapore and Osaka have continuously occupied the top spots year after year.
Sydney
Although Sydney came fourth, with 80.1 points, the Australian city topped the digital security category.
Tokyo
2019 winner Tokyo was awarded 80.0 points this year, putting the Japanese city in fifth place.
Amsterdam
The Netherlands' Amsterdam was sixth with 79.3 points.
There were few surprises at the other end of the list, with Nigeria's Lagos, Egypt's Cairo, Venezuela's Caracas, Pakistan's Karachi and Myanmar's Yangon making up the bottom five.
Wellington
New Zealand's Wellington came in at number seven with 79.0 points, and was the overall leader in the environmental security category.
Hong Kong and Melbourne
Stockholm
Sweden's Stockholm rounded off the top 10 with 78.0 points.
New York was the highest US city on the list, sharing the 11th spot with Spain's Barcelona with 77.8 points.