In Pics | These are the world's safest cities in 2021

Safety has long been a major concern for travellers when it comes to deciding a destination to visit. The Economist Intelligence Unit's Safe Cities Index has come up with its list of the top safe cities in the world. Here are the top 10.

Copenhagen

Copenhagen has been named the world's safest city for the first time, scoring 82.4 points out of 100 in the annual report.

Denmark's capital jumped from joint eighth place in 2019 to the top of the list. The reasons include the introduction of an environmental security section, which the city scored particularly well in, along with personal security.

(Photograph:AFP)