In Pics | The return of Taliban in Afghanistan, and the US retreat

Members of an internally displaced Afghan family who left their home during the ongoing conflict between Taliban and Afghan security forces arrive from Qala-i- Naw, in Enjil district of Herat.
(Photograph:AFP)
Outskirts of Jalalabad
A health worker pours gasoline on expired medicines collected from different hospitals as he prepares to set them alight on the outskirts of Jalalabad.
(Photograph:AFP)
Fight in Qala-i- Naw
A smoke plume rises from houses amid ongoing fight between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters in the western city of Qala-i- Naw, the capital of Badghis province.
(Photograph:AFP)
Taloqan in northern Takhar province
Afghan militia forces stand guard at an outpost as they patrol against the Taliban fighters in the Tange Farkhar area of Taloqan in northern Takhar province.
(Photograph:AFP)
Bagram Air Base
Mine resistant ambush protection vehicles (MRAP) are seen inside the Bagram US air base after all US and NATO troops left,some 70 Km north of Kabul.
(Photograph:AFP)
Displaced family flees
An internally displaced family flees towards the city in Panjwai district of Kandahar province on July 4, 2021, after the Taliban captured a key district in their former bastion of Kandahar after fierce night-time fighting with Afghan government forces, officials said on July 4, sending scores of families fleeing from the area.
(Photograph:AFP)
Sabz district of Kabul
A security personnel stands guard near a pile of burning narcotics during the National Mobilization Week against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, in the Deh Sabz district of Kabul on July 1, 2021.