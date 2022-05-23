In pics - The life and art of renowned French street artist Miss.Tic

French street artist Miss.Tic passed away at the age of 66. Miss.Tic, whose real name was Radhia Novat, was suffering from an unspecified illness, according to her family.
Artists from all around the world expressed their condolences at the death of Miss.Tic. She was well known all around the world and her art is still considered to be revolutionary by art enthusiasts.
(Photograph:AFP)
Miss. Tic is well known for her artistic female graffiti figures which adorn walls all around Paris and she is also considered to be one of the pioneers of stencil art.
She was arrested for her graffiti towards the start of her journey, but she went on to collaborate with fashion brands Kenzo and Louis Vuitton.
Miss. Tic, who was born in 156 in Montmartre, studied applied arts and street theatre before moving to California.
A number of Miss.Tic's artwork was acquired by the Paris modern art fund of the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, and they are currently on display at those locations.