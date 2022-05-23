In pics - The life and art of renowned French street artist Miss.Tic

Updated: May 23, 2022, 08:07 PM(IST)

French street artist Miss.Tic passed away at the age of 66. Miss.Tic, whose real name was Radhia Novat, was suffering from an unspecified illness, according to her family.

French street art legend Miss.Tic

Artists from all around the world expressed their condolences at the death of Miss.Tic. She was well known all around the world and her art is still considered to be revolutionary by art enthusiasts.

(Photograph:AFP)