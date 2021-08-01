In Pics | Tens of thousands march against French COVID-19 ‘health pass’

Thousands of people protested in Paris and other French cities against a mandatory coronavirus health pass for entry to a wide array of public venues. Scroll down for images.

Demonstrations

People take part in a demonstration part of a national day of protest against French legislation making a COVID-19 health pass compulsory to visit a cafe, board a plane or travel on an inter-city train, in Paris on July 31, 2021

(Photograph:AFP)