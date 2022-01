In Pics | Several vigils in US on the anniversary of the deadly Capitol riots

While US lawmakers took part in a prayer vigil on the first anniversary of the assault on the US Capitol, there were many who participated in another vigil in California to show support for the protestors who have been detained. Scroll below for images

Prayer vigil

US Representative Steny Hoyer, US Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, and Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, take part in a prayer vigil on the first anniversary of the assault on the US Capitol, on the east steps of the Capitol in Washington, DC.

After one complete year, several federal prosecutors have charged more than 700 people who were a part of this attack. New criminals are being tracked every week, even until now.

(Photograph:AFP)