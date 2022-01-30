In Pics | Several cars displayed in Washington DC Auto show, electric vehicles also included

The Washington DC Auto show showcased many fuel vehicles. The event has been happening for 15 years. However, this is the first year an entire section was dedicated to electric vehicles.
Team was not sure
Auto show Chairman said that the team was not sure if they will be able to manage to host the show this year because of the global health crisis and supply chain issues. However, they somehow managed to gather more than 400 cars, including a neatly specced.
Notable appearances
Few notable appearances this year included Ford's AI bot and its SUV-based pickup truck called Ford Maverick. Subaru also showcased the new WRX.
The new Nissan Z, the Tacoma camper, a couple of Broncos, were also showcased.
Electric vehicles displayed
Toyota's electric vehicle concept car called the Rhombus was also showcased. John O’Donnell, chief executive of the Auto show said that EVs have now been adopted on a global scale.
He further added that the show focuses on public policy. It also gives congressional members and auto industry leaders a space to review the latest technology.
Test drives and press events included
The auto show also included indoor and outdoor test drives, press events, and attractions.
The event was held at Walter E Washington Convention Center. Thousands of guests were seen filling the venue and clicking pictures with their most favourite car models.