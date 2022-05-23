In pics - Sandstorm forces closure of airports and public buildings in Iraq

Sandstorms continue to ravage parts of Iraq as the ninth one hit the country on Monday resulting in the closure of public buildings and airports.
Iraq's capital Baghdad and some other parts of the country experienced giant dust clouds that brought life to a standstill on the roads.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi cited “poor climatic conditions' as all work was stopped in public institutions due to the sandstorms.
(Photograph:AFP)
According to the recent data, Iraq is one of the five most vulnerable nations to climate change and experts believe that they can end up facing around 300 sandstorms per year by 2050.
The sandstorm also resulted in the suspension of air traffic as all the airports around the country were closed in the morning.
Iraq’s environment ministry has decided to plant trees around the country in an attempt to counter the worst weather conditions the country has faced in the recent past.