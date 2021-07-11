In Pics | Richard Branson all set for Virgin Galactic spaceflight

Billionaire Richard Branson is all set to take off from a base in New Mexico aboard a Virgin Galactic vessel bound for the edge of space. Scroll down for images. 

View in App

Welcome sign

A welcome sign leading to Spaceport America stands on the highway, prior to the launch of Virgin Galactics SpaceShipTwo Unity from nearby Spaceport America, on July 10, 2021 in Truth Or Consequences, New Mexico. 

(Photograph:AFP)

North Broadway street

Cars drive down North Broadway street, prior to the launch of Virgin Galactics SpaceShipTwo Unity from nearby Spaceport America.

(Photograph:AFP)

Lightning flashes

 Lightning flashes over Spaceport America prior to the launch of Virgin Galactics SpaceShipTwo Unity.

(Photograph:AFP)

Hangar at Spaceport America

The hangar at Spaceport America, prior to the launch of Virgin Galactics SpaceShipTwo Unity, July 10, 2021 in Truth Or Consequences, New Mexico.

(Photograph:AFP)

The flags

Signs outside the entrance to Spaceport America, prior to the launch of Virgin Galactics SpaceShipTwo Unity.

(Photograph:AFP)

Read in App