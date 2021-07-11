In Pics | Richard Branson all set for Virgin Galactic spaceflight

A welcome sign leading to Spaceport America stands on the highway, prior to the launch of Virgin Galactics SpaceShipTwo Unity from nearby Spaceport America, on July 10, 2021 in Truth Or Consequences, New Mexico.
(Photograph:AFP)
North Broadway street
Cars drive down North Broadway street, prior to the launch of Virgin Galactics SpaceShipTwo Unity from nearby Spaceport America.
(Photograph:AFP)
Lightning flashes
Lightning flashes over Spaceport America prior to the launch of Virgin Galactics SpaceShipTwo Unity.
(Photograph:AFP)
Hangar at Spaceport America
The hangar at Spaceport America, prior to the launch of Virgin Galactics SpaceShipTwo Unity, July 10, 2021 in Truth Or Consequences, New Mexico.
(Photograph:AFP)
The flags
Signs outside the entrance to Spaceport America, prior to the launch of Virgin Galactics SpaceShipTwo Unity.