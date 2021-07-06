In Pics | Rescuers struggle to locate dozens in landslide-hit Japan town
Rescuers were holding out hope of finding at least 64 people buried under the mud and wreckage of a Japanese holiday town that was hit by a devastating landslide, with teams set to resume the desperate search for survivors. Scroll down for images
Japan Self-Defense Force personnel search for missing people at the scene of a landslide following days of heavy rain in Atami in Shizuoka Prefecture on July 5, 2021.
(Photograph:AFP)
Aerial view
An aerial view from a Jiji Press helicopter on July 5, 2021 shows an aerial view of the collapse site in Atami City, Shizuoka Prefecture, which was the starting point of a landslide which affected over 100 buildings, with dozens of people missing.
(Photograph:AFP)
Policemen helps
Policemen search for missing people at the scene of a landslide.
(Photograph:AFP)
Self defence forces at the site
Members of Self-Defense Forces and police officers search for missing persons at the scene of a landslide following days of heavy rain in Atami, in Shizuoka Prefecture on July 5, 2021.
(Photograph:AFP)
More than 1,000 soldiers
More than 1,000 soldiers and rescue workers joined an increasingly desperate search Tuesday for survivors in a Japanese resort town devastated by a landslide three days ago.