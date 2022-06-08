In pics - Record-breaking manga series "One Piece" enters final chapter

The Japanese manga "One Piece" has been running for 25 years and has sold approximately 490 million copies all around the world. However, the creator Elichiro Oda said that the renowned series is finally entering its final chapter.
Story of One Piece
The manga traces the journey of its protagonist - pirate Monkey D. Luffy - and his hunt for the mythical One Piece, the treasure that can make him the Pirate King.
World Record
The "One Piece" manga was first published in 1997 and within the next two years, it became a phenomenon in Japan. The writer - Oda - currently holds the Guinness World Record for "most copies published for the same comic book series by a single author".
Anime series
In 2021, One Piece also finished 1,000 episodes on TV which made it the 16th anime to achieve the feat.
End of an era
The final chapter of "One Piece" will mark the end of an era with the final ones of the classic manga series coming to an end.