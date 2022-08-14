Rare pictures! Top 5 WWE matches that took place in India

The first ever WWE tour of India happened back in 1996 and the main event was the match between Bret Hart and Tatanka. The event drew huge number of fans and Hart was able to claim the all-important victory.
(Photograph:Facebook)
Kane vs Test (2002)
Kane and Test faced off during the 2002 tour of the company and during their match in New Delhi, the Bed Red Machine won the match to the satisfaction of the fans present at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Roman Reigns vs Big Show (2016)
Roman Reigns went into the event in New Delhi (2016) as the WWE World Heavyweight champion and he was able to retain his title by beating Big Show in the main event.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Bray Wyatt vs Kane (2016)
Another match and another victory for Kane in India. The veteran faced off against the dangerous Bray Wyatt but was able to claim the victory with the help of a massive chokeslam.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Jinder Mahal vs Triple H (2017)
Jinder Mahal came to India in 2017 as the WWE champion but in the main event in New Delhi, he succumbed to a loss against the legend Triple H.