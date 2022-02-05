In Pics | Queen Elizabeth II begins celebrations to mark 70 years on throne

Queen Elizabeth kicked off celebrations for the 70th anniversary of her accession to the British throne. Scroll below for images

Celebrations begin

Several local community groups were invited to her Sandringham residence in the east of England. The queen was seen wearing a light blue dress.

(Photograph:AFP)