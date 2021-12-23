In Pics | Pre-Covid and post-Covid Xmas as government across Europe aims to tighten curbs

As Europe becomes the epicentre of virus once again, with Omicron cases surging, government in several European regions look forward to tightening curbs

Rotterdam

Dutch ministers recently met to discuss toughening of the partial lockdown that is already in place. Dutch Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said, "There are very serious concerns."

After the meeting, a complete lockdown was imposed, ruining Christmas plan for many people.

Last month, there were several protests in Rotterdam due to the partial lockdown. Many people were also injured. "This is a very serious situation which requires action with the highest priority," said the emergency order by the Rotterdam municipality.

