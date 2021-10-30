In Pics | PM Modi meets various world leaders at G20 summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the venue of G20 Summit in Rome where he was received by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. At the venue, he met various world leaders. Scroll below for images

PM Modi arrives at venue

PM Modi arrived at the venue of the G20 Summit in Rome for the first in-person G20 summit since the coronavirus pandemic took over the world. In the evening, PM Modi will visit Terme di Diocleziano for a cultural event. There is also a dinner planned for various G20 leaders and partner companies.

