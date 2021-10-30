In Pics | PM Modi meets various world leaders at G20 summit
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the venue of G20 Summit in Rome where he was received by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. At the venue, he met various world leaders. Scroll below for images
PM Modi arrived at the venue of the G20 Summit in Rome for the first in-person G20 summit since the coronavirus pandemic took over the world. In the evening, PM Modi will visit Terme di Diocleziano for a cultural event. There is also a dinner planned for various G20 leaders and partner companies.
'Engine for strengthening economic resilience'
The Indian leader said he hoped this summit "will allow us to take stock of the current global situation and exchange ideas on how the G20 can be an engine for strengthening economic resilience and building back inclusively and sustainably from the pandemic."
World leaders pose
World leaders pose during a group photo at the G20 of World Leaders Summit on October 30, 2021 at the convention center "La Nuvola" in the EUR district of Rome.
PM Modi interacting with Angela Merkel
PM Modi seen interacting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. On reaching, he also met with US President Joe Biden, followed by an interaction with Pope Francis. PM Modi also met his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, during the interactions.
PM Modi meets Boris Johnson
PM Modi meets UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at G20 summit. Climate change and the relaunch of the global economy will top the G20 agenda as leaders of the world's most advanced nations meet October 30, the first in-person gathering since the pandemic.
'A fruitful meeting'
"A fruitful meeting," PM Modi tweeted after meeting Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. The two leaders reviewed the full range of the friendly ties between India and Singapore.
A brief interaction
PM Modi had a brief interaction with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 summit as they both discussed extensive cooperation on various aspects. "Today’s talks will add momentum to the bilateral ties between the two nations," PM Modi tweeted.