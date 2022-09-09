In pics - People around the world pay tribute after the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday at the age of 96 and after his demise, people around the world have been paying tributes to the longest ruling monarch in UK history.
Members of the public stop in the rain in front of a huge board with Queen Elizabeth II's picture in central London.
(Photograph:AFP)
People leave flower bouquets on the roadside outside the Balmoral Estate in Ballater, Scotland.
The front gates of Buckingham Palace were constantly filled with people who were there to pay their regards and they left a number of floral tributes on the pavements.
(Photograph:Reuters)
People look at floral tributes placed outside of Buckingham Palace in London
A message written on a card outside the British embassy after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.