In Pics | Over 1,400 Brisbane homes flooded as river peaked

'This is a unique event'

Brisbane river peaked in the city at 3.1 metres. However, the city’s lord mayor, Adrian Schrinner, warned this was a very different weather event.

“This is a unique event, there is no doubt about that," he said.

“In 2011 we saw the rain had stopped while the river continued to rise. Right now, we’re seeing rain bucketing down. We have a rain bomb above south-east Queensland and it continues to come down.”

