In Pics | Over 1,400 Brisbane homes flooded as river peaked

Over 1,400 Brisbane households have been flooded as Queensland authorities have warned of a continuing threat posed by a “rain bomb” over the state’s south-east.
(Photograph:AFP)
'This is a unique event'
Brisbane river peaked in the city at 3.1 metres. However, the city’s lord mayor, Adrian Schrinner, warned this was a very different weather event.
“This is a unique event, there is no doubt about that," he said.
“In 2011 we saw the rain had stopped while the river continued to rise. Right now, we’re seeing rain bucketing down. We have a rain bomb above south-east Queensland and it continues to come down.”
(Photograph:AFP)
Over 1,000 people in evacuation centres
Queensland premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk said that 1,430 homes in Brisbane were estimated to have been impacted “above the floorboards” by flooding. Apart from this, 1,040 people across the south-east in evacuation centres, 550 of those in Gympie.
The premier further revealed that Wivenhoe Dam had gone from a level of 59 per cent of drinking water capacity on Thursday to 160 per cent on Sunday morning.
(Photograph:AFP)
Authorities urged people to remain indoors
The authorities warned people to remain indoors and resist the urge to drive through flood waters. “I know there is a lot of curiosity out there about what is going on,” Schrinner said.
“That is natural but please, curiosity is a killer in these circumstances. Now is not the time for going out and about to see what’s going on and, sorry, now is not the time for cleaning up yet either. Now is the time to stay safe, to stay at home, to seek shelter and not to be out and about on the roads.”
(Photograph:AFP)
11 flood warning issued
NSW premier, Dominic Perrottet, said that there were 11 flood warnings in place across. Also, there was an evacuation order for the town of Tumbulgum and an evacuation warning in the Clarence River near Maclean.
Also, there were major flood warnings were in place for Lismore, Grafton, Coutts Crossing, Kyogle and Coraki.
“We know that whilst there might be blue skies in certain parts of NSW, that that does not mean that there will not be significant flooding events that occur over the course of this week so please, please, do not be complacent,” Perrottet said.