In Pics | Over 1,200 evacuated as fire takes over World Trade Centre in Hong Kong

Over 1,200 people have been evacuated as a level 3 fire took over World Trade Centre in Hong Kong. Images that have emerged on social media show fire crews using ladders to pull people to safety

Over 1,200 evacuated

More than 300 people were trapped on the rooftop of Hong Kong’s World Trade Centre after a fire took over the 38-storey building. As per local media reports, authorities have evacuated over 1,200 and a total of 13 people have been injured. Most of the injuries were due to the effects of smoke inhalation.

(Photograph:Twitter)