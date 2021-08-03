In Pics | One year of devastating Beirut explosion

This picture taken on July 28, 2021 shows a view of a 25-metre-tall steel sculpture dubbed "The Gesture" by Lebanese artist Nadim Karam, made from debris resulting from the aftermath of the blast at the port of Lebanon's capital Beirut that took place on August 4, 2020, hanging from a crane at the site of the blast at the port near the now-iconic damaged grain silos.
Compilation of UGC footage
In this file combination of pictures created on August 05, 2020 UGC footage filmed from an office building shows a fireball exploding while smoke is billowing during a chemical explosion at the port of the Lebanese capital Beirut the previous day.
Ship in flames
In this file photo taken on August 4, 2020 a ship in flames is pictured at the port of Beirut following a massive explosion that hit the heart of the Lebanese capital.
Rubble all around
A woman sits amidst the rubble in her damaged house in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 6, 2020, two days after a massive chemical explosion at the port in Beirut.
Aerial view
An aerial view shows the massive damage at Beirut port's grain silos and the area around it, one day after a massive explosion hit the heart of the Lebanese capital.
Scene of explosion
In this file photo taken on August 4, 2020 men gesture at the scene of an explosion at the port in Beirut.
The port
A view of the port of Lebanon's capital Beirut is pictured following of a massive explosion.
In remembrance
Brazil's former football star Ronaldinho lays a wreath of flowers in remembrance of members of the Lebanese civil defence that were killed almost a year prior during the blast that rocked the port of Lebanon's capital Beirut, at the Beirut fire brigade headquarters near the port blast site.