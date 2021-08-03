In Pics | One year of devastating Beirut explosion

"The Gesture"

This picture taken on July 28, 2021 shows a view of a 25-metre-tall steel sculpture dubbed "The Gesture" by Lebanese artist Nadim Karam, made from debris resulting from the aftermath of the blast at the port of Lebanon's capital Beirut that took place on August 4, 2020, hanging from a crane at the site of the blast at the port near the now-iconic damaged grain silos.

(Photograph:AFP)