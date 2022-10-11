IN PICS | One of world's most active volcanoes in Italy erupts again

The Italian Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) said on Monday that the volcanic eruption in Stromboli caused major seismic vibrations.
(Photograph:AFP)
Lava from the eruption
The lava from the eruption flowed into the water through the northwest side of the island but experts said that there was not much danger to the marine life.
(Photograph:AFP)
Orange Alert
In the aftermath of the incident, the danger alert in the area was raised to orange by the local department of civil protection with a special focus on safeguarding life and infrastructure.
(Photograph:AFP)
Volcano of Stromboli
The volcano of Stromboli is one of the most active in the world, with minor eruptions constantly taking place.
(Photograph:AFP)
Official statement
“We are absolutely prepared,” Mayor of Lipari Riccardo Gullo told Italian news agency Adnkronos. He also said that “about 600 people on the island, including residents and tourists” but that there was currently no cause for concern in the inhabited areas.