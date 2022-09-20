In pics - Oktoberfest returns to Munich after two-year hiatus

Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 04:24 PM(IST)

From beer to elaborate parades, Oktoberfest is back in Munich after two years!

View in App

Back after two years

It was a special occasion for the people in Munich as it was the first Oktoberfest in two years.

(Photograph:AFP)

Biggest folk festival

According to Reuters, it is the world's biggest folk festival, but it was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Photograph:AFP)

History of the festival

Throughout its 200-year history, Oktoberfest was cancelled 26 times, mostly during the First and Second World Wars, as well as twice due to cholera outbreaks.

(Photograph:AFP)

Business

With beer reserving a cult status in Germany, Oktoberfest generates around $1.2 billion in income.

(Photograph:AFP)

Record numbers

In 2019, the last time Oktoberfest was held, 6.3 million guests attended the event. Authorities thought that this year broke that figure.

(Photograph:AFP)

Read in App