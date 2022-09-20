In pics - Oktoberfest returns to Munich after two-year hiatus

From beer to elaborate parades, Oktoberfest is back in Munich after two years!
It was a special occasion for the people in Munich as it was the first Oktoberfest in two years.
(Photograph:AFP)
According to Reuters, it is the world's biggest folk festival, but it was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Throughout its 200-year history, Oktoberfest was cancelled 26 times, mostly during the First and Second World Wars, as well as twice due to cholera outbreaks.
With beer reserving a cult status in Germany, Oktoberfest generates around $1.2 billion in income.
In 2019, the last time Oktoberfest was held, 6.3 million guests attended the event. Authorities thought that this year broke that figure.