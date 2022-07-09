In pics - More than 1000 firefighters battle 'mega fire' in southern France

The fire was made worse by the unfavorable weather conditions and it ended up destroying almost 600 hectares (1,500 acres) of land
Major relocation
According to the local authorities, around 100 people had to be relocated to holiday homes and restaurants in the area, which is located 90km (55 miles) north of Montpellier and the Mediterranean coast
Injured firefighters
There was not much damage to property but the authorities in the Gard region fire service said that 13 firefighters were slightly injured
Planes and helicopters
While the operation started with two planes dropping water on the affected areas, it soon expanded to 12 firefighting planes and two helicopters
Overall situation
Although several other fires began in southern France, most were put out successfully. According to the official data, the firefighters ended up saving thousands of hectares of heavily wooded land