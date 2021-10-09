In Pics | Meeting commemorating 110th anniversary of Xinhai Revolution in Beijing

Various delegates attend the commemoration of the 110th anniversary of the Xinhai revolution which overthrew the Qing dynasty and led to the founding of the Republic of China. Scroll to see images

Delegates arrive

Military delegates arrive for the commemoration of the 110th anniversary of the Xinhai Revolution which overthrew the Qing Dynasty and led to the founding of the Republic of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 9, 2021.

Xi Jinping and other leaders

Delegates applaud during the commemoration of the 110th anniversary of the Xinhai Revolution. Xi Jinping and other leaders of the Communist Party of China and of the state gathered at the Great Hall of the People for the event.

The march

Military delegates march as they leave after the commemoration.

Band rehearses

Members of the military band rehearse before the start of the commemoration of the 110th anniversary of the Xinhai.

'Glorious tradition' of opposing separatism

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the commemoration of the 110th anniversary of the Xinhai Revolution where he vowed to realise peaceful "reunification" with Taiwan. Speaking at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, Xi said the Chinese people have a "glorious tradition" of opposing separatism.

(Photograph:AFP)

