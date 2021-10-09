In Pics | Meeting commemorating 110th anniversary of Xinhai Revolution in Beijing

Various delegates attend the commemoration of the 110th anniversary of the Xinhai revolution which overthrew the Qing dynasty and led to the founding of the Republic of China. Scroll to see images

Delegates arrive

Military delegates arrive for the commemoration of the 110th anniversary of the Xinhai Revolution which overthrew the Qing Dynasty and led to the founding of the Republic of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 9, 2021.

(Photograph:AFP)