In pics - Mass protest by bank depositors in China crushed by local authorities

A peaceful protest by hundreds of depositors trying to get their life savings back from banks going through deep cash crisis was dispersed by the Chinese police
(Photograph:AFP)
Four banks in trouble
Four rural banks in China's central Henan province are facing cash crisis after millions of dollars' worth of deposits were frozen. It resulted into a huge number of people missing out on their savings during the COVID-19 lockdowns
(Photograph:AFP)
Protests in Zhengzhou
The protestors held massive demonstrations in Zhengzhou, the provincial capital of Henan, over the past two months
(Photograph:AFP)
People's Bank of China
More than 1,000 depositors from across China gathered outside the Zhengzhou branch of the country's central bank, the People's Bank of China, in one of the largest protests in recent times
(Photograph:AFP)
Police crackdown
The authorities did not take kindly to the protests as a number of security officers suddenly clashed with protesters, who threw bottles and other small objects at them. The conflict was short-lived as the police ended the protest unceremoniously