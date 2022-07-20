Madhuri Dixit, Sushmita Sen and other yesteryear actresses like who invaded the OTT space

The arrival and popularisation of streaming services have changed the Indian entertainment landscape. Previously, the word "TV show" had a bad rep, and the millennials and Gen Z at least abhorred what passed for entertainment on our television screens. But thanks to international players like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video and the national streamers like ZEE5 and SonyLIV, writers and directors got more freedom to craft the kind of stories they want without worrying overmuch about censorship. So they could make shows and movies with gore, sex, and even nudity -- something that was naturally non-existent in mainstream entertainment. Another reason streaming services are a force for good is it gave the careers of talented actresses like Madhuri Dixit and Kajol a new lease of life. And others are going to make their debuts in one of the OTT services soon. Here is how these two and other actresses who we got to see again thanks to streaming.

