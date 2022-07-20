Madhuri Dixit, Sushmita Sen and other yesteryear actresses like who invaded the OTT space

The arrival and popularisation of streaming services have changed the Indian entertainment landscape. Previously, the word "TV show" had a bad rep, and the millennials and Gen Z at least abhorred what passed for entertainment on our television screens. But thanks to international players like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video and the national streamers like ZEE5 and SonyLIV, writers and directors got more freedom to craft the kind of stories they want without worrying overmuch about censorship. So they could make shows and movies with gore, sex, and even nudity -- something that was naturally non-existent in mainstream entertainment. Another reason streaming services are a force for good is it gave the careers of talented actresses like Madhuri Dixit and Kajol a new lease of life. And others are going to make their debuts in one of the OTT services soon. Here is how these two and other actresses who we got to see again thanks to streaming.
 

Madhuri Dixit

The Dhak Dhak Girl who was one of the biggest female Bollywood stars of the 1980s and 1990s, Madhuri Dixit was known as much for her acting skills as for dancing. She gave numerous hits in those two decades. As 2000s began, there came a lull in her career in the wake of her marriage in 1999. Perhaps she focussed more of her attention on her husband and children. But she has been a rare sight on the silver screen. Earlier this year in February, she made her web series debut with Netflix's 'The Fame Game'. While not every critic was pleased with the series, almost everybody agreed Madhuri gave one of the best performances of her career ever. 
 

Sushmita Sen

The entry of Sushmita Sen, who is in news thanks to the revelation about her relationship with Lalit Modi, in OTT content was even more effective than Madhuri's. She made her web series debut with Disney+ Hotstar,'s 'Aarya'. Co-created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, the series was based on a Dutch drama series called 'Penoza' and was a crime thriller. 'Aarya' was praised almost universally by critics and got a second season called Aarya 2''. 
 

Karisma Kapoor

Another major star of late 20th century Bollywood, Karisma made her OTT debut with Ekta Kapoor's 'Mentalhood' for ZEE5 and ALTBalaji. Also starring Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla and Shruti Seth, the series explored how mothers multitask. 
 

Kajol

Kajol, who starred in two of the most popular Hindi films of 1990s and also two of the most recognisable Bollywood films ever ('Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' and 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'), is all set to make her OTT debut with a yet-untitled Disney+ Hotstar series.
 

Shilpa Shetty

While others in this list were mostly intermittently active in public imagination, Shilpa kept hogging entertainment news headlines even if she, too, did fewer movies than earlier. The reason was she served as a judge in several reality shows and for being a promoter of fitness and healthy lifestyles. She was also a judge on 2018 Prime Video series 'Hear Me Love Me' and will make her drama web series debut with Rohit Shetty's Prime Video series called 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Isha Talwar and is set in Shetty's (Rohit) Cop Universe. 
 

