In pics - Lesser known traffic rules in India that not many people are aware of
Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 02:43 PM(IST)
The death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry from an accident has sparked a conversation regarding road safety. Here's a look at some lesser-known traffic rules in India that not many people know about.
Contrary to popular belief, wearing seatbelts is mandatory for all passengers on a car. Both the front and rear seat passengers need to wear seatbelts and if not found, the authorities can impose a fine of $12.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Proper way for helmets
Just wearing a helmet will not be enough for drivers and passengers as they need to strap them properly in order to avoid fines. In case the helmet is not strapped properly, a fine can be the issued and the license can also get cancelled for three months.
(Photograph:PTI)
Fines for malfunctioning horn
If the horn of any vehicle is not working properly, the police can issue a fine of $1.25 according to the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988.
(Photograph:Getty)
Overloading on two-wheelers
There is a permissible amount of substances that can be carried on a two-wheeler and it varies from state to state in India. However, if the regulations are not followed, a fine can be issued by the authorities. Overloading of passengers will also attract a penalty of $12 per extra passenger.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Fines for police officers
If a law enforcement officer is found breaking any traffic law, the fine will get doubled, according to Indian law. The step was taken to ensure more accountability from the police and other authorities.