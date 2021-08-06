In Pics | Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel trade cross-border fire

The Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah fired barrages of rockets towards Israeli forces. Scroll down for images. 

Town of Kiryat Shmona

Israeli self-propelled howitzers fire towards Lebanon from a position near the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona following rocket fire from the Lebanese side of the border, on August 6, 2021.

(Photograph:AFP)

Village Shouayya

Lebanese soldiers stand next to a truck carrying a multiple rocket launcher after confiscating it, in the southern village of Shouayya.

(Photograph:AFP)

Israeli bombardment

The image shows a view of Israeli bombardment near the southern Lebanese village of Kfar Shouba following an exchange of rockets from the Lebanese side.

(Photograph:AFP)

Smoke at Kfar Shouba

The image shows a view of smoke plumes rising from Israeli shelling near the southern Lebanese village of Kfar Shouba following an exchange of rockets from the Lebanese side.

(Photograph:AFP)

Shebaa Farms district

Lebanon's Hezbollah movement said it fired "dozens" of rockets Friday at open areas of the disputed Shebaa Farms district, drawing retaliatory Israeli strikes for a second straight day. It is the first time that Hezbollah has directly claimed an attack on Israel since 2019. 

(Photograph:AFP)

