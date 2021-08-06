In Pics | Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel trade cross-border fire

Israeli self-propelled howitzers fire towards Lebanon from a position near the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona following rocket fire from the Lebanese side of the border, on August 6, 2021.
(Photograph:AFP)
Village Shouayya
Lebanese soldiers stand next to a truck carrying a multiple rocket launcher after confiscating it, in the southern village of Shouayya.
(Photograph:AFP)
Israeli bombardment
The image shows a view of Israeli bombardment near the southern Lebanese village of Kfar Shouba following an exchange of rockets from the Lebanese side.
(Photograph:AFP)
Smoke at Kfar Shouba
The image shows a view of smoke plumes rising from Israeli shelling near the southern Lebanese village of Kfar Shouba following an exchange of rockets from the Lebanese side.
(Photograph:AFP)
Shebaa Farms district
Lebanon's Hezbollah movement said it fired "dozens" of rockets Friday at open areas of the disputed Shebaa Farms district, drawing retaliatory Israeli strikes for a second straight day. It is the first time that Hezbollah has directly claimed an attack on Israel since 2019.