In pics | Jingle all the way! How people celebrated Christmas all around the world
Written By: Sayan Ghosh | Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 05:53 PM IST
Christmas in China
People visiting a business area on Christmas in Guangzhou, in China's southern Guangdong province.
(Photograph:AFP)
Christmas in Paris
A picture of the Christmas decorations in Paris
(Photograph:AFP)
Christmas in Armenia
Armenian soldier looks at actors wearing Santa Сlaus and Snow Maiden costumes in downtown Yerevan.
(Photograph:AFP)
Christmas in Ukraine
A worshipper lights candles during the Christmas Mass in the Ascension of the Lord Cathedral in Kherson.
(Photograph:AFP)
Santa Claus in Kosovo
Participants dressed as "Santa Claus" take part in the annual traditional charity "Santa" run mini-marathon.