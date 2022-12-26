In pics | Jingle all the way! How people celebrated Christmas all around the world

Written By: Sayan Ghosh Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 05:53 PM IST

Christmas in China

People visiting a business area on Christmas in Guangzhou, in China's southern Guangdong province.

(Photograph: AFP )

Christmas in Paris

A picture of the Christmas decorations in Paris

(Photograph: AFP )

Christmas in Armenia

Armenian soldier looks at actors wearing Santa Сlaus and Snow Maiden costumes in downtown Yerevan.

(Photograph: AFP )

Christmas in Ukraine

A worshipper lights candles during the Christmas Mass in the Ascension of the Lord Cathedral in Kherson.

(Photograph: AFP )

Santa Claus in Kosovo

Participants dressed as "Santa Claus" take part in the annual traditional charity "Santa" run mini-marathon.

(Photograph: AFP )