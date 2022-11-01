In pics - Japan’s Ghibli theme park attracts huge number of visitors

From the mystical creatures of 'Spirited Away' to the exciting journey of 'Howl's Moving Castle', Studio Ghibli’s beloved animations have come alive at a theme park in central Japan.
The theme park is spread over 17.5 acres in the Aichi region – the venue of the 2005 International Expo. It is part of a bigger theme park but the Ghibli theme park remains a crowd favourite.
(Photograph:AFP)
Currently, the active sections are the “Hill of Youth” and an elevator tower inspired by “Castle in the Sky". The “Dondoko Forest” from “My Neighbour Totoro” has also been recreated.
“I didn’t sleep very well last night. It’s a bit different from a film release,” Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki said ahead of the official opening of the theme park on Monday.
Studio Ghibli was created by Hayao Miyazaki and fellow animator Isao Takahata back in 1985.
The Ghibli theme park has already gained a lot of popularity in the region and according to the studio sources, they expect 1.8 million visitors a year once all five areas of the park are open.