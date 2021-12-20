In Pics | Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa completes 12 days at ISS

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has returned to Earth after spending 12 days on the International Space Station. During his time in space, he made many videos including performing daily tasks like brushing teeth and going to the bathroom.
'Peeing is very easy'
The entrepreneur returned to snowy conditions on Earth. After landing, he explained how to brush teeth and go to the bathroom in space. "Peeing is very easy," he said.
First private passenger on the SpaceX moon trip
With this, he has become the first private passenger on the SpaceX moon trip. Before Maezawa's spacecraft blasted, he said “I would like to look at the Earth from space. I would like to experience the opportunity to feel weightlessness.”
Landed on Kazakhstan's steppe
The 46-year-old fashion magnate his assistant Yozo Hirano came down on Kazakhstan's steppe at the expected time. US-based company Space Adventures had earlier said that the cost of tickets to space for tourists ranges from $50-60 million.
Russia's return to space tourism
Russia's defence ministry has said that Maezawa and Hirano were to be surprised by recovery crews with a traditional Japanese noodle dish. Maezawa and Hirano's journey marked Russia's return to space tourism after a long pause.