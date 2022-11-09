In pics: Italian archaeologists discover 24 beautifully preserved ancient statues in Tuscany

Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 03:26 PM(IST)

Italian archaeologists have discovered a treasure trove of "beautifully preserved" 24 ancient statues in the Tuscany region that date back to the ancient Roman era or about 2,300 years ago. Experts have called the discovery the most important find of its kind in the last half century. The artefacts were discovered in San Casciano dei Bagni, a town in the Province of Siena when archaeologists were exploring the ruins of an ancient bathhouse. Jacopo Tabolli, an assistant professor from the University for Foreigners in Siena, told news agency Reuters, "It is a very significant, exceptional finding." The statues depict deities like Hygieia, the Greek goddess of health, Apollo, the god of sun and archery, and ephebe (an adolescent male in ancient Greece).

Check out the photos of the statues from the sensational discovery.

One of the most important finds of its kind in the last 50 years

The unearthed haul is one of the most important archaeological finds in the last half century.

(Photograph:AFP)

The site of the find

This is the location of the sensational find during the excavations.

(Photograph:Reuters)

The site has been excavated for three years

Archaeologists have been exploring the ruins of the ancient bathhouse since 2019.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Statues’ age

The bronze statues are around 2300 years old, dating back to the ancient Roman times.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Odd construction material

Archaeologists have noted that it is rather unusual for the statues to be made of bronze, rather than terracotta.

(Photograph:AFP)

What do the statues depict?

The statues depict dieties like Hygieia, the Greek goddess of health, and Apollo, the god of sun and archery, and ephebe (an adolescent male in ancient Greece).
 

(Photograph:AFP)

