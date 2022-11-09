In pics: Italian archaeologists discover 24 beautifully preserved ancient statues in Tuscany

Italian archaeologists have discovered a treasure trove of "beautifully preserved" 24 ancient statues in the Tuscany region that date back to the ancient Roman era or about 2,300 years ago. Experts have called the discovery the most important find of its kind in the last half century. The artefacts were discovered in San Casciano dei Bagni, a town in the Province of Siena when archaeologists were exploring the ruins of an ancient bathhouse. Jacopo Tabolli, an assistant professor from the University for Foreigners in Siena, told news agency Reuters, "It is a very significant, exceptional finding." The statues depict deities like Hygieia, the Greek goddess of health, Apollo, the god of sun and archery, and ephebe (an adolescent male in ancient Greece).

Check out the photos of the statues from the sensational discovery.