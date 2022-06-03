In pics - Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man and Miles Morales coming to PC

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will soon be available on PC, according to Insomniac Games.
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is the upgraded version of the original game featuring the famous superhero.
(Photograph:Others)
The PC version of the Spider-man game is expected to be released on August 12.
Insomniac and Nixxes are also expected to release the PC version of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales later this year.
There will not be many changes in the PC version as it will feature controller support, as well as keyboard and mouse controls.
The sequel to the original Spider-man game released in 2018, Spider-Man 2, is expected in 2023.