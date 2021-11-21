In Pics | India's cleanest city for 2021 has been declared; here are few more awards

Indore, which is also known as 'Mini Mumbai', has been declared India's cleanest city for the fifth time in a row in the Central government's annual cleanliness awards. Chhattisgarh retained the first position in the state category.
New Delhi Municipal Council
New Delhi Municipal Council secured the first position in the country''s cleanest small city category with a population of 1-3 lakh.
4.2 core people surveyed
In the latest nationwide cleanliness survey, the ministry said that 4,320 cities were covered in 28 days. It further added that over 4.2 core people had given their feedback. Vijaywada was ranked third in the category of cleanest cities.
Lucknow ranked the lowest
Lucknow has been ranked the lowest among 25 cleanest cities category. The 10 top ranked cleanest cities have a population of more over one lakh. They include Indore, Surat, Vijaywada, Navi Mumbai, New Delhi, Ambikapur, Tirupati, Pune, Noida and Ujjain.
'Cleanest medium city'
Noida has emerged as the country's "cleanest medium city" in the category of 3-10 lakh population.
Two awards for Navi Mumbai
Navi Mumba got the first award in the category of 'Safaimitra Suraksha Challenge'. Also, it got the first position as India's 'cleanest big city' in the category of 10-40 lakh population.
'Cleanest Ganga town'
Varanasi has been adjudged the "cleanest Ganga town."
Bihar's Munger and Patna have been ranked second and third in the category.