In pics- India experiences heatwave, might get a relief in May

Updated: Apr 28, 2022, 07:24 PM(IST)

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday (April 27) predicted heatwaves conditions across the country for at least the next five days and not only this, the department has issued a warning for heatwave for at least five states saying India to experience its “hottest summer ever” with almost 45 degrees Celsius in huge sections of the country.

Yellow alert in Delhi

The national capital experienced a warm morning on Thursday, with the meteorological office forecasting a heatwave in the region throughout the day, with the maximum temperature to reach 43 degrees Celsius. An IMD scientist during a conversation with ANI said that in Delhi, a yellow alert has been issued due to the heat wave.

However, city’s minimum temperature was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius, just a notch above the normal temperature. The air quality index in Delhi remained in the poor quality at 293 at 9.05 am on Thursday, as per the statistics from the Central Pollution Control Board, PTI reported.



(Photograph:ANI)