In Pics | Human Rights Day 2021 - Theme, global challenges, history

Theme - Equality

This year's theme for the day is Equality, as Article 1 of the UDHR states, "All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights."

Equality is aligned with the 2030 Agenda. A document by the UN focusses on addressing and finding solutions for deep-rooted forms of discrimination that have affected the most vulnerable people in societies.

This includes women and girls, indigenous peoples, LGBTI people, migrants and people with disabilities, among others.

(Photograph:Reuters)