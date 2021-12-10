In Pics | Human Rights Day 2021 - Theme, global challenges, history

Human Rights Day is observed every year on December 10. It started in 1948 when the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). The UDHR proclaims rights that everyone is entitled to, as a human being, regardless of their race, colour, religion, sex, language, political, national, origin and birth.
It is the most translated document in the world as it is available in over 500 languages.
Theme - Equality
This year's theme for the day is Equality, as Article 1 of the UDHR states, "All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights."
Equality is aligned with the 2030 Agenda. A document by the UN focusses on addressing and finding solutions for deep-rooted forms of discrimination that have affected the most vulnerable people in societies.
This includes women and girls, indigenous peoples, LGBTI people, migrants and people with disabilities, among others.
Greatest global challenges
Few human rights violations are also counted among the greatest global challenges of the current times. These include poverty, inequalities and discrimination.
"Addressing them effectively requires measures grounded in human rights, renewed political commitment and participation of all, especially those most affected. We need a new social contract which more fairly shares power, resources and opportunities and sets the foundations of a sustainable human rights-based economy," read the official website.
A few examples
As per the Office of High Commissioner, a few examples of violations of economic, social and cultural rights include forcibly evicting people from their homes, failure to ensure minimum wage, banning the use of minority or indigenous languages, failure to ensure maternity leave for working mothers, and much more.
The power of Human Rights
With human rights, one can easily tackle problems and disputes. Societies that have their human rights intact are better equipped. "Equality and non-discrimination are key to prevention: all human rights for all ensure everyone has access to the preventive benefits of human rights but, when certain people or groups are excluded or face discrimination, the inequality will drive the cycle of conflict and crisis," states the United Nations.