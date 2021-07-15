In Pics | Here is how France celebrated Bastille Day

The national day of France more commonly known as Bastille Day is celebrated on July 14. With fireworks crowding the skies, here is how the people celebrated.
Fireworks explode above the Eiffel Tower and the Seine river as part if the annual Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, on July 14 2021.
(Photograph:AFP)
Fireworks explode above the Eiffel Tower, replica of Statue of Liberty and the Seine River as part of the annual Bastille Day celebrations in Paris.
The day is seen as a symbol of unity among the French People.
A man raises his hand as the fireworks exploding above the Eiffel Tower as part of the annual Bastille Day celebrations in Paris.
People watch the fireworks exploding above the Eiffel Tower as part of the annual Bastille Day celebrations.