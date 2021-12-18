In Pics | Here is a look at the important events of 2021

Several pledges were made and important decisions were taken this year. From G20 to COP26, here is a look at the important events of 2021.

Joe Biden's swearing ceremony

Joe Biden became the 46th President of the United States, taking over presidential duties from Donald Trump on January 20, 2021, at a swearing ceremony that took place at Capitol Hill.

Keeping in mind the pandemic situation, the ceremony was low-key this year. He was sworn in as the President by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. The ceremony included performances from Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez.

Most of the celebrations were virtual, with a parade including performances from Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons, and many more.

(Photograph:AFP)