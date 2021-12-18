In Pics | Here is a look at the important events of 2021

Joe Biden became the 46th President of the United States, taking over presidential duties from Donald Trump on January 20, 2021, at a swearing ceremony that took place at Capitol Hill.
Keeping in mind the pandemic situation, the ceremony was low-key this year. He was sworn in as the President by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. The ceremony included performances from Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez.
Most of the celebrations were virtual, with a parade including performances from Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons, and many more.
(Photograph:AFP)
G20 summit
Kicking off the G20 summit, head of the world's 20 biggest economies, gathered in Rome on October 30, 2021. There were many pledges made this year, along with a plan to move further.
Keeping the pandemic in mind, the countries agreed to restart international travel safely. They also agreed to achieve the global goal of vaccinating at least 40 per cent population by the end of the year and 70 per cent by mid-2022. Along with this, the nations committed themselves to achieve food security and adequate nutrition.
They pledged to stop financing coal-fired power generation overseas. The G20 statement said, "methane emissions is one of the quickest, most feasible and most cost-effective ways to limit climate change".
(Photograph:AFP)
COP26
After G20, leaders all across the world came together at the UN climate change summit also known as COP26 at Glasgow. Setting an emission target for each country continued to be a prominent topic of debate.
In the end, countries agreed on a climate deal with the aim of keeping the important global warming targets in check. With this, the major carbon polluting countries were asked to submit stronger emission reduction pledges by the end of 2022.
Even after all these plans, leaders were not completely satisfied. Many of them decided to gather again next year in Egypt to re-examine the goals and progress.
(Photograph:AFP)
United Nations General Assembly
United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) returned to in-person format this year after being held virtually last year due to the pandemic.
There were many pressing issues under discussion at UNGA 2021 including the political crisis in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US troops and return of the Taliban, the coup in Myanmar, the climate crisis, the missile tests by North Korea, and the ongoing Covid pandemic.
US President Joe Biden, in his first address, discussed issues of global importance like climate change and the coronavirus.
With this, the president urged the world to turn from conflict toward cooperation. He also spoke about tensions with China as he said that the US is “not seeking a new Cold War.”
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address, announced that India is moving towards 450GW renewable energy.
"India to become the world's biggest Green Hydrogen hub. We are answerable to future generations with our decision making," said PM Modi.