In pics - Greece evacuates outskirts of Athens after wildfire threat

The wildfire started outside Athens and started to spread across Mount Hymettus. The thick smoke was quite visible from the capital and the situation was worsened by the strong winds.
Massive evacuation
The fire continued to spread rapidly and as a result, the residents from Voula and Glyfada regions were quickly evacuated by the Greek authorities.
Firefighters statement
More than 100 firefighters along with six firefighting aircrafts and four helicopters were deployed to tackle the wildfire, according to the fire brigade.
Source of the wildfire
The fire brigade officials told Reuters that the fire started from an area of Ano Glyfada where there was a large number of dried branches. The fire soon spread to the surrounding areas and this was the third such incident in the last three weeks.
Loss of property
Not many people were injured in the wildfire but it did cause a lot of damage to the properties in the Voula and Glyfada regions.