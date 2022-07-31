In pics - Greatest wins for Indian-origin wrestlers in WWE

The Great Khali beats The Undertaker to win WWE Heavyweight title | Photo: WWE |
The Great Khali became the first ever Indian-born WWE Heavyweight Champion after winning the 20-man battle royal in 2007. The title was vacated after Edge's injury and Khali eliminated both Kane and Batista to win the match.
(Photograph:Others)
Jinder Mahal becomes WWE champion | Photo: WWE |
Jinder Mahal became the first Indian-origin WWE Champion after beating Randy Orton at WWE Backlash in 2017. The win was followed with a Punjabi style celebration.
(Photograph:AFP)
Azam (as part of Authors of Pain) became RAW Tag Team champions | Photo: WWE |
Akam (real name - Sunny Dhinsa), along with Rezar, were known as the "Authors of Pain" and they defeated Seth Rollins in a handicap match to win the Raw Tag Team Championship.
(Photograph:Others)
Veer Mahaan defeated ex-world champion Rey Mysterio | Photo: WWE |
Veer Mahaan (formerly known as Rinku Singh) has been a force to be reckoned with since making his debut in WWE Raw and his biggest victory came against former WWE champion Rey Mysterio in under four minutes.
(Photograph:AFP)
Sanga defeats former NXT Tag Team Champion Wes Lee | Photo: WWE |
Sanga (previously known as Saurav Gurjar) did not have a good run in WWE NXT but his victory against former tag team champion Wes Lee was his biggest win in the tournament.