In Pics | German flood victims receive tiny houses just before Christmas

The German government has set up a 30 billion euro recovery fund for the victims of floods which hit several parts of Germany in July. The aim is to help western and southern Germany rebuild after the floods.
25 tiny homes
As of now, 25 tiny homes measuring some 30 square meters each have been handed over to flood various flood victims. Each house has a bathroom, bedroom and open kitchen. The houses are also fully equipped with bed linen, kettle and coffee maker.
'Glad to have arrived here'
Franziska Hilberath, a victim of the flood said that her tiny home is not big enough for her Christmas tree but she was still grateful for the people who had helped put a roof over her head.
"We're glad to have arrived here, glad to have privacy again and not spend the night on someone's couch or airbed," she said.
Huge damage
The European floods in July, mainly hit the German states of Rhineland Palatinate, North Rhine-Westphalia as well as parts of Belgium. Entire communities were cut off, without power or communications. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said, "There is huge damage and that much is clear: those who lost their businesses, their houses, cannot stem the losses alone."