In pics - Floods in Seoul cause major damage to life and infrastructure
Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 04:09 PM(IST)
The South Korean capital of Seoul experiences record level of rainfall which resulted in flooded homes, roads and subway stations. The downpour has been constant in the last two days and has resulted in the death of at least nine people till now.
Seoul has already seen up to 497 millimeters (19.6 inches) of rain. At one point, the city recorded 141.5 millimeters (5.6 inches) of rain per hour -- the highest rate since authorities began keeping records in 1907. (Text: Associated Press)
(Photograph:AFP)
Damage to infrastructure
With drains overflowing in most parts of Seoul, the water clogged the streets and subway stations. It also impacted the shops and houses in the city with a number of people trying to clear the debris and wreckage scattered across streets.
(Photograph:AFP)
Evacuation order
The authorities said that more than 500 people were evacuated during the heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday. They were placed in safe houses and other areas along with tents, blankets and other aid items.
(Photograph:AFP)
Considerable damage
About 2,800 structures -- including houses, shops, retaining walls and other pieces of infrastructure -- were damaged, though most had been repaired as of Wednesday morning, according to the safety ministry. (Text: CNN)
(Photograph:AFP)
The rain got a bit better on Wednesday but the weather department said that the danger is not over as they have predicted around 300 millimeters (11.8 inches) of rain through Thursday which can cause more flooding.