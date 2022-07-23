In pics - Flash floods in southern Iran claims at least 21 lives, three missing

Written By: Wion Web Desk | Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 06:22 PM(IST)

The floods caused by heavy rains in southern Iran ended up claiming 21 lives while three people were missing,  officials of the local Red Crescent Society aid group told AFP.
 

View in App

Flash floods

The floods have severely affected the southern Iranian province of Fars with the town of Estahban and the provincial capital Shiraz facing the brunt most prominently.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Damages in Estahban

The governor of Estahban, Yousef Kargar, said heavy rains on Friday in the central parts of Estahban county led to the flooding, according to state news agency IRNA. (Text: AFP)

(Photograph:AFP)

Rescue operation

Khalil Abdollahi, head of the province’s crisis management department, told Reuters news agency at least 55 people were rescued in the flood, which submerged 15 cars. (Text: Reuters)

(Photograph:AFP)

Environmental uncertainty

Iran experienced a prolonged period of extreme drought and at present, a number of areas are suffering severe floods. This extreme swift in the environment has caused a lot of concern among experts.

(Photograph:AFP)

Social media

A number of videos were posted on social media by people around the area which showed cars and structures submerged in the rising waters with authorities carrying out rescue operations.

(Photograph:AFP)

Read in App