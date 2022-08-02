In pics - Flash floods continue to wreak havoc in Kentucky, claim at least 37 lives

The floods have caused devastating damage to the US state as thousands have been displaced from their properties and infrastructure worth millions of dollars were destroyed in the past few days.
(Photograph:AFP)
Higher ground
The heavy rainfall showed no signs of slowing down as eastern Kentucky received the major brunt of it and the authorities have asked the residents of the region to find higher ground before the rain picks up once again.
(Photograph:AFP)
Official statement
"It is a continuing natural disaster. We are still searching for people," Beshear said in a CNN interview after declaring a state of emergency in the region. "A large amount of grief throughout Kentucky."
(Photograph:AFP)
Worst rainfall in history
This has been the worst rainfall in the history of the state with Knott County being the worst-hit with 16 deaths. Social media is filled with videos showing people in distress and the authorities are conduction constant rescue missions.
(Photograph:AFP)
Major disaster
President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in Kentucky on Friday, allowing federal funding to be allocated to the state. The state is currently looking to provide shelter to the displaced population and also take care of damaged power lines in order to stop any more accidents.