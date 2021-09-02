In Pics | Flash flooding and record-breaking rainfall hit New York City

Police officers and rescue workers gather outside a house where a person was trapped in a flooded basement in Queens, New York.
(Photograph:AFP)
Flooded street
A refuse collection worker checks the depth of a flooded street before driving his truck through in Brooklyn.
(Photograph:AFP)
Unblocking drains
A worker unblocks drains on a street affected by floodwater in Brooklyn as flash flooding and record-breaking rainfall brought by the remnants of Storm Ida swept through the area.
(Photograph:AFP)
Heavy rain on expressway
Floodwater surrounds vehicles following heavy rain on an expressway.
(Photograph:AFP)
Record-breaking rains
According to officials, at least seven people have died in New York City as a result of record-breaking rains and flash flooding. After Tropical Storm Ida slammed the city, a state of emergency was established.
(Photograph:AFP)
'Historic weather catastrophe'
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio stated the city was "in the midst of a historic weather catastrophe," with "severe flooding" and "hazardous driving conditions."