In Pics | Five best award-winning photos from 2023 Nikon Small World Contest
The magnification of a microscope unveils a hidden world not viewed to the human eye. This hidden realm reveals fascinating sights: caffeine crystals resembling paper-mosaic flowers, a mouse embryo with an open-jawed, spiny backbone reminiscent of a mini-dinosaur skeleton, and crystallized sugar syrup forming a chaotic stack of blue-and-white paper.
Since 1974, the Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition has showcased these mesmerizing details of nature, cells, minerals, and more.
Harry Berks scoops top position
The winner of the photo contest captured the face of a white-legged damselfly at Lamb's Pool nature reserve in Oxfordshire. Harry Berks, a 24-year-old from Banbury, scooped the top position. (Source: Harry Berks)
Ole Bielfeldt secures second position
The second-place winner, Ole Bielfeldt, froze the moment when a match ignited as it scraped across a matchbox. (Source: Ole Bielfeldt)
Malgorzata Lisowska bags third position
The third-place photograph, taken by Malgorzata Lisowska, presents a deceptively beautiful image of breast cancer cells. (Source: Malgorzata Lisowska)
Nine-year-old Fern tops children's category
The children's category was claimed by nine-year-old Fern from Oxfordshire, who submitted a sharp image of a yellow-and-black hoverfly sipping nectar from a pink scabious flower. (Source: Fern)
Mammal category won by Andrew Kelsick
Additionally, Andrew Kelsick's photograph of a bank vole at the Warburg nature reserve in Henley-on-Thames won in the mammals category. (Source: Andrew Kelsick)