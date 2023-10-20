In Pics | Five best award-winning photos from 2023 Nikon Small World Contest

The magnification of a microscope unveils a hidden world not viewed to the human eye. This hidden realm reveals fascinating sights: caffeine crystals resembling paper-mosaic flowers, a mouse embryo with an open-jawed, spiny backbone reminiscent of a mini-dinosaur skeleton, and crystallized sugar syrup forming a chaotic stack of blue-and-white paper.

Since 1974, the Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition has showcased these mesmerizing details of nature, cells, minerals, and more.