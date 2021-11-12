In Pics | Fear of failure among climate activists as COP26 summit enters last day

Climate activists and delegates take part in a demonstration outside a hall ahead of a plenary session during the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. As the summit enters its last day, negotiators from nearly 200 countries are working day and night to try to agree on the final texts that will be published at the end of conference.
The summit struggles
Climate promises from various nations at COP26 ring "hollow" while they continue to invest in oil, gas and coal, UN chief Antonio Guterres. This comes in as the summit struggles to make headway its the goal to put a stop to global warming.
Goal on 'life support'
UN Secretary General António Guterres, while speaking to the Associated Press said that the goal was on "life support". He claimed that the summit would probably not see governments make the pledges needed to cut CO2 emissions.
'Remember climate death'
Various activists from the climate change group named 'Extinction Rebellion' pretend to be dead under white sheets as they hold a "Remember climate death" sit-in on the sidelines of the COP26 climate change conference.
'Far from enough'
Mr Guterres warned that promises to reduce emissions were meaningless as the governments continued to invest in fossil fuels. He called the announcements made so far "far from enough."