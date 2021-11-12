In Pics | Fear of failure among climate activists as COP26 summit enters last day

As the COP26 summit has reached its last day, fear of failure looms. Various climate activist groups were seen protesting outside the venue. Scroll below for images

Demonstrations outside plenary session

Climate activists and delegates take part in a demonstration outside a hall ahead of a plenary session during the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. As the summit enters its last day, negotiators from nearly 200 countries are working day and night to try to agree on the final texts that will be published at the end of conference.

(Photograph:AFP)